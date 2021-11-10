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The Pearl Worth Everything You Own
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20 views • November 10, 2021
The Pearl of Great Price parable by Jesus clearly illustrates just how valuable the Kingdom of heaven is. It is so amazing, so perfect, that a man literally sells everything he owns in order to obtain it. Did you know
Jesus told all of his followers to sell everything they own and give to the poor in order to get to heaven?
Are YOU willing to do it?
For more info : https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
Jesus told all of his followers to sell everything they own and give to the poor in order to get to heaven?
Are YOU willing to do it?
For more info : https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
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