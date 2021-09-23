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Thomas Seyfried - Cancer Research Scientist
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75 views • September 23, 2021
Interview from 2018 with Professor Thomas Seyfried who has been working in the field of cancer research for 2 decades. The fact that his treatment protocols are relatively simple, cheap and effective is the reason his work is suppressed in the USA. Taken from Youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yyt3Do4w7fs
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