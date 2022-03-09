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War On The Middle Class
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200 views • March 09, 2022
Americans Are Getting Punished
* [Bidan] thinks banning Russian oil is a big win.
* Republican leaders seem happiest of all.
* Psaki: oil companies aren’t trying hard enough.
* Biden single-handedly killed the Keystone pipeline.
* Question any of this and you’ll be called ‘disloyal’.
* Biden and rich friends: just shut up and pay more — or you are not a patriot.
* Team Biden is trying to crush the middle class.
* Elites don’t want a self-sufficient middle class.
* Sen. Warren: let’s punish Putin by crippling crypto.
p.s. You are about to get a lot poorer.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 8 March 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6300069357001
* [Bidan] thinks banning Russian oil is a big win.
* Republican leaders seem happiest of all.
* Psaki: oil companies aren’t trying hard enough.
* Biden single-handedly killed the Keystone pipeline.
* Question any of this and you’ll be called ‘disloyal’.
* Biden and rich friends: just shut up and pay more — or you are not a patriot.
* Team Biden is trying to crush the middle class.
* Elites don’t want a self-sufficient middle class.
* Sen. Warren: let’s punish Putin by crippling crypto.
p.s. You are about to get a lot poorer.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 8 March 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6300069357001
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