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John Humble Anew, Federal Coercion – Political Theology
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The Founding Anti-federalist feared and predicted that the Constitution could ultimately allow for 'designing men, oligarchs and the wealthy' to use the new government coercively.
On this program I have modernized the 1787 letter written by John Humble. He predicted our modern bureaucratic and administration coercion in a satire.
I also introduce more on Political Theology from Alice M. Baldwin on the 'the New England Clergy and the Revolution.' She highlights that ' the New England clergy preserved, extended, and popularized the essential doctrines of political philosophy, thus making familiar to every church-going New Englander long before 1763 not only the doctrines of natural right, the social contract, and the right of resistance but also the fundamental principle of American constitutional law, that government, like its citizens, is bounded by law and when it transcends its authority it acts illegally.'
The Founding Anti-federalist feared and predicted that the Constitution could ultimately allow for 'designing men, oligarchs and the wealthy' to use the new government coercively.
On this program I have modernized the 1787 letter written by John Humble. He predicted our modern bureaucratic and administration coercion in a satire.
I also introduce more on Political Theology from Alice M. Baldwin on the 'the New England Clergy and the Revolution.' She highlights that ' the New England clergy preserved, extended, and popularized the essential doctrines of political philosophy, thus making familiar to every church-going New Englander long before 1763 not only the doctrines of natural right, the social contract, and the right of resistance but also the fundamental principle of American constitutional law, that government, like its citizens, is bounded by law and when it transcends its authority it acts illegally.'
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