Heritage President Goes Scorched Earth on Globalist Elites at WEF
The Prisoner
Published 15 hours ago

Heritage President Goes Scorched Earth on Globalist Elites at WEF

Dr. Kevin Roberts went to the belly of the beast to give globalist elites a clear message: Americans will not tolerate a woke agenda that strips them of self-governance and liberty.

Source @Real World News

Keywords
nwowefdr kevin roberts

