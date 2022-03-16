© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Russian Ministry of Defense showed a missile & artillery DEPOT in the Kherson region that came under the Control of the Russian military. Given to DPR & LPR for Their Future Protection. 031622
Follow
2
Share
Report
150 views • March 16, 2022
The Russian Ministry of Defense showed a missile and artillery depot in the Kherson region that came under the control of the Russian military: there are more than 10 thousand boxes with F-1 grenades, hundreds of boxes with shots for anti-tank grenade launchers, thousands with cartridges - this will be handed over to the forces of the DPR and LPR
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.