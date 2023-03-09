Create New Account
EXCLUSIVE: DR PETE CHAMBERS EXPOSES OHIO TOXIC SPILL AS GOVT LAND GRAB
Published Yesterday |
Streamed on: Feb 19, 6:00 pm EST
Dr. Jane Ruby


In this Sunday night exclusive, DOD whistleblower, Dr Pete Chambers breaks the truth about what's happening in East Palestine, Ohio. Residents and local stakeholders on the ground reveal that this is an attempted land grab by this out-of-control American government!

