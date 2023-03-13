Create New Account
How to Respond to Unconstitutional Acts
Tenth Amendment Center
Published a day ago |

What most people try as a strategy to stop federal power has nothing to do what the founders told us needed to be done. Here’s a hint - it’s not about trying to convince the federal government to stop doing what the federal government wasn’t supposed to be doing in the first place.


Path to Liberty: March 13, 2023 


libertyconstitutionhistoryfounders10th amendment

