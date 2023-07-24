Create New Account
NASAMS air defense system powerless against Lancet drone near Kherson
271 views
Published a day ago

NASAMS air defense system of NATO was powerless against Russian Lancet kamikaze drone as the equipment operated to protect Ukrainian troops near Muzykovka in Kherson direction. Lancet of the 7th Airborne Division destroyed several vehicles, the radar complex and Nasams-2 launcher. The drone had also blown up "Strela-10" air defense system the day before.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
khersonlancetnasamsmuzykovka

