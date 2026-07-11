PRAISE TO OUR YAHUAH, THE RELATIONAL YAHUAH, ISAIAH 25:1-6; Exodus 15:2; Psalm 98:1; Numbers 23:19; Isaiah 56:1-9, 20260711,

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(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)
ISAIAH 25:1-6, CEPHER:
O YAHUAH
ELOHAI, I will exalt You; I will praise Your name, for You have done
wonderful things; Your counsels of old are faithfulness and truth.
2 For You have made of a city a heap; of a defensed city a ruin: a palace of strangers to be no city; it shall never be built. It will never be rebuilt.
3 Therefore shall the strong people glorify You; the city of the terrible nations shall fear You.
4 For You have been a strength to the poor, a strength to the needy in his or her distress, a refuge from the storm, a shadow from the heat; when the blast of the terrible ones is as a storm against the wall.
5 You shall bring down the noise of strangers, as the heat in a dry place; even the heat with the shadow of a cloud: the branch of the terrible ones shall be brought low.
6 And in this mountain shall YAHUAH TSEV’OTH make unto all people a feast of fat things, a feast of wines on the lees, of fat things full of marrow, of wines on the lees well refined. Amen!
Exodus 15:2
2 The Lord is my strength and song, and he is become my salvation: he is my God, and I will prepare him an habitation; my father's God, and I will exalt him. Amen!
Psalm 98:1
98 O sing unto the Lord a new song; for he hath done marvellous things: his right hand, and his holy arm, hath gotten him the victory. Amen!
Numbers 23:19
19 God is not a man, that he should lie; neither the son of man, that he should repent: hath he said, and shall he not do it? or hath he spoken, and shall he not make it good? Amen!
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Worship our EL ELYON, the MOST HIGH YAHWEH with us.
FCG Church Weekly Worship Schedule:
Sabbath: Saturday: 10:30 AM-11:30 AM (EST)
Mid-Week: Wednesday: 8:00 PM–9:00 PM (EST)
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