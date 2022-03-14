Ukraine Rescue Frontline: The New Federal State of China’s (NFSC) “Luxurious Big Tent” Series Report – Part 2

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The 2nd newly built big tent by NFSC is providing freshly brewed coffee for exhausted refugees and their families evacuating from the war zone
On March 12, local time, according to “Reply”, a reporter from the Ukraine Rescue Front, just as the luxury tent of the NFSC became well-known as the rescue center in Medyka, Poland, a second big tent was also completed on the same day, which doubled the refugee reception capacity. The following is the video of the construction of the No. 2 big tent. All members of the NFSC are applauding for the actions of our fellow fighters in the frontline!