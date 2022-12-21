Create New Account
URGET Alert For Elected Officials: Murderous Vaxx Pushers MUST Be Brought To Justice, No AMNESTY!
High Hopes
Stew Peters Show


Dec 20, 2022


Will DeSantis expose the truth about the vaccines?


Karen Kingston is welcomed back to share how Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis may be able to stop the shots, by exposing that they're bioweapons!


Will DeSantis and Ladapo petition the Supreme Court to finally free us from the death shots?


Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!


https://rumble.com/v21nb9e-mother-reverses-sons-autism-government-and-elites-are-not-telling-public-th.html


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v21naz4-urget-alert-for-elected-officials-murderous-vaxx-pushers-must-be-brought-to.html


Keywords
healthfloridavaccinetruthgovernormedicinejusticeron desantismurderersbioweaponamnestyelected officialsjabshotinoculationinjectioncovidstew petersexposing eviljoseph ladapokaren kingstonstop the shotsvaxx pushers

