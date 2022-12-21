URGET Alert For Elected Officials: Murderous Vaxx Pushers MUST Be Brought To Justice, No AMNESTY!

Stew Peters Show
Dec 20, 2022
Will DeSantis expose the truth about the vaccines?
Karen Kingston is welcomed back to share how Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis may be able to stop the shots, by exposing that they're bioweapons!
Will DeSantis and Ladapo petition the Supreme Court to finally free us from the death shots?
Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!
https://rumble.com/v21nb9e-mother-reverses-sons-autism-government-and-elites-are-not-telling-public-th.html
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v21naz4-urget-alert-for-elected-officials-murderous-vaxx-pushers-must-be-brought-to.html
