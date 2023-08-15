Create New Account
MEP Christine Anderson: Covid Was a ‘Beta Test’ for Coming ‘Climate Lockdowns’ -- You CANNOT comply your way out of a TYRANNY! STOP COMPLYING, START REBELLING!
"So long as the people do not care to exercise their freedom, those who wish to tyrannize will do so; for tyrants are active and ardent, and will devote themselves in the name of any number of gods, religious or otherwise, to put shackles upon sleeping men." ~ Voltaire

According to Christine Anderson, a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) and former leader of Germany’s Alternative Party, the “beta test” was conducted by unelected globalists.

In a statement before top European leaders, Anderson stated that “this whole Covid madness” was to test public compliance to see how easy it would be to seize totalitarian control.

She says it was done under the pretext of a global “emergency” so that the same methods can be applied to other alleged issues such as the so-called “climate crisis.”

Since the start of the pandemic, Anderson has been a vocal critic of the World Health Organization, the experimental Covid shots, and the World Economic Forum’s “Great Reset” agenda.


