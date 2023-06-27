Create New Account
Derek Harvey: 'Open Secret' of Sequoia Capital and Relationship Of Chinese Access to R&D
GalacticStorm
Derek Harvey: 'Open Secret' of Sequoia Capital and Relationship Of Chinese Access to R&D


It all comes back to Speaker McCarthy. He holds the authority for invesigations, he holds the purse strings. And he has taken a lot of money from Sequoia Capital. That tells you everything you need to know. 


https://rumble.com/v2wjpm8-derek-harvey-open-secret-of-sequoia-capital-and-relationship-of-chinese-acc.html

