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ROCKETS RAIN OVER US BASES IN IRAQ
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31 views • May 05, 2021
Military bases of the United States in Iraq are suffering from poor weather conditions, as it would seem it’s raining rockets in the first days of May and late April.
SouthFront.org
https://southfront.org/rockets-rain-over-us-bases/
SouthFront.org
https://southfront.org/rockets-rain-over-us-bases/
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