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The Psychological Basis of a Successful PsyOp
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240 views • February 22, 2022
Source: https://odysee.com/@GrandJury:f/Grand-Jury-Day-4-online:4
The Psychological Basis of a Successful PsyOp
They use emotional manipulation messages like "personal freedom", "economic freedom", "self interest", "community interest", "economic benefit", "guilt", "embarrassment", "anger", "trust in science" "not bravery". Their primary outcome measure is the intention to get the covid vaccine, so they want to know whether the person’s intentions are to get it after three months or after six months when they are becoming available.
The secondary outcome measure is 1) Vaccine confidence, they want to know how much trust people can have so as to influence people’s trust in the vaccine. 2) Persuade others. So they want to know a person’s willingness to persuade others to take the vaccine. 3) Fear of those who have not been vaccinated. 4) Social judgement of those who do not vaccinate. And they give you four items to measure the judgement of this person; their trustworthiness, so if you don’t get it you are not trustworthy; selfless: if you don’t get it you are selfish; likeableness: if you don’t get it you are not likeable, and competence: if you don’t get it you are not competent.
An exceptional interpretation of the last two years of government manipulation.
The Psychological Basis of a Successful PsyOp
They use emotional manipulation messages like "personal freedom", "economic freedom", "self interest", "community interest", "economic benefit", "guilt", "embarrassment", "anger", "trust in science" "not bravery". Their primary outcome measure is the intention to get the covid vaccine, so they want to know whether the person’s intentions are to get it after three months or after six months when they are becoming available.
The secondary outcome measure is 1) Vaccine confidence, they want to know how much trust people can have so as to influence people’s trust in the vaccine. 2) Persuade others. So they want to know a person’s willingness to persuade others to take the vaccine. 3) Fear of those who have not been vaccinated. 4) Social judgement of those who do not vaccinate. And they give you four items to measure the judgement of this person; their trustworthiness, so if you don’t get it you are not trustworthy; selfless: if you don’t get it you are selfish; likeableness: if you don’t get it you are not likeable, and competence: if you don’t get it you are not competent.
An exceptional interpretation of the last two years of government manipulation.
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