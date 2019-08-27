The Only Way to Survive a Shark Attack

Out of the nearly 500 different species of shark that inhabit the oceans today, only a dozen or so have ever been known to go after humans. And even in those cases, it’s only believed to have happened because the shark was confused or curious. So, despite what movies like Jaws or The Meg have shown us over the years, there aren’t any sharks roaming near the shoreline, looking for people to eat.



In fact, sharks tend to prefer smaller fish and invertebrates. When it comes to us, it’s an old cliché but it rings true – they’re more scared of you than you are of them. Of course, everybody should know how to decrease the chances of encountering a shark. And if you happen upon one, here's what you should do.



TIMESTAMPS:

How to avoid a shark encounter 1:40

If you see a shark:

- Don't freak out 2:57

- Avoid sudden movements 3:49

- Keep the shark in front of you 4:28

- Make yourself appear as large as possible 5:24

- Use your camera or snorkel 6:25



#sharks #survivaltips #brightside



SUMMARY:

- First, always swim with a group. Sharks are significantly less likely to go after a group than a solitary person.

- Second, avoid the water at dawn, dusk, or night. Unless the water is in your swimming pool, then you’re fine.

- Avoid wearing shiny jewelry. This can have the unintended effect of making you into a human fishing lure.

- Sharks can smell blood from at least 500 yards away, if not more, and can easily track its source.

- If you see a shark while you’re in the ocean - Don’t. Freak. Out.

- Avoid sudden movements. That said, if there are people around, it’s a good idea to let them know what’s happening, so they can help – or if they didn’t watch this video, let them freak out and distract the shark for you.

- Try to keep the shark in front of you. Sharks are known as “ambush predators”, meaning they prefer to get to their prey by surprise.

- If you can’t get away, and the shark begins to circle or zig-zag around you, it’s time to go into survival mode. In this instance, try to make yourself appear as large as possible.

- If you happen to have a camera or snorkel, consider using this to go after the eyes or the gills.

- Many species, like the hammerhead, are critically endangered, so if you do come across one, stay cool and only defend yourself if necessary.