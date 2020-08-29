London Freedom Protest - Protestors speak out on new normal - David Icke Save our children UK London

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Save our children @BBC @BBCWorld Live From Trafalgar Square, London: Unite For Freedom Mass Protest & March
Stock Photo - Trafalgar Square, London, UK. 29th August 2020. Unite for Freedom protest in Trafalgar Square against lockdown, vaccines, masks and the new normal. Credit: Matthew
London Freedom Protest - Protestors speak out on vaccines & new normal - David Icke Save our children UK London
We marched on Downing Street. We are left, we are right, we are young, old, black, white, we are the working class. And our eyes are open. Don't believe the hype. The #UniteForFreedom march was very diverse. We cannot afford to be divided any longer. #TrafalgarSquare