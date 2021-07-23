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CAUGHT! CDC Just DELETED 6,000 COVID Vaccine Deaths From Their Own Website!
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241 views • July 23, 2021
The Center for Disease Control (CDC) is now fudging the number of COVID-19 "vaccine" deaths. Check it out for yourself below.
Today, July 23rd, 2021 CDC reports 6,207 COVID Vaccine deaths: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/adverse-events.html
But, Two days ago on July 21st the CDC reported 12,313 COVID Vaccine deaths: https://web.archive.org/web/20210721040450/https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/adverse-events.html
Video clip from The Last American Vagabond: https://odysee.com/@TLAVagabond:5/TDWU-7-21-21:3
Today, July 23rd, 2021 CDC reports 6,207 COVID Vaccine deaths: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/adverse-events.html
But, Two days ago on July 21st the CDC reported 12,313 COVID Vaccine deaths: https://web.archive.org/web/20210721040450/https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/adverse-events.html
Video clip from The Last American Vagabond: https://odysee.com/@TLAVagabond:5/TDWU-7-21-21:3
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