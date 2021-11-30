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The Dangers of Statins (Cholesterol lowering statin drugs Side Effects LDL cholesterol Myth CoQ10)
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302 views • November 30, 2021
Statins (cholesterol-lowering medication) are heavily promoted, used by millions of people and one of the most widely prescribed drugs in the world. Health authorities claim statins reduce the risk of heart disease and strokes because they lower 'bad' LDL cholesterol. Yet these claims are contradicted by statistics and medical studies.
https://youtube.com/watch?v=FulwC5yvgvc
http://next-level-nutrition.com/?p=6075
http://naturalnews.com/032448_statin_drugs_scam.html
http://www.ravnskov.nu/cholesterol.htm#a
The hypothesis is that 'bad' LDL cholesterol clogs up arteries leading to heart attacks and strokes. However, medical research has shown that:
1. People with high cholesterol tend to live longer.
2. People with heart disease tend to have low levels of cholesterol.
3. Lowering cholesterol in a population does not reduce the rate of heart disease.
4. Statins increase(!) the risk of heart disease and strokes.
http://drbenkim.com/articles-cholesterol.html
http://drmalcolmkendrick.org/the-great-cholesterol-con
http://cholesterolconspiracy.blogspot.com
http://amazon.com/The-Great-Cholesterol-Myth-Disease/dp/1592335217
Statin drugs have become a huge global industry, generating more than $29 billion each year. In the US, one in four over the age of 45 is taking statins!
Statin medication acts by blocking an enzyme in the liver that produces cholesterol and Coenzyme Q10 or CoQ10. However, cholesterol and CoQ10 are essential for optimal body and brain function!
http://naturalnews.com/CoQ10.html
http://products.mercola.com/coq10-ubiquinol
Statins can cause serious side effects, including chronic fatigue, muscle pain, muscle weakness, memory loss, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, diabetes, kidney and liver damage, birth defects, heart failure, and cancer. Statin drugs cause cancer because they acidify the body, and tumors can only grow in an acidic body.
http://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2013/04/17/statin-side-effects.aspx
http://naturalnews.com/040916_cholesterol_statin_drugs_heart_disease.html
http://telegraph.co.uk/health/healthnews/7250115/Cholesterol-busting-wonder-drugs-taken-by-millions-increases-diabetes-risk.html
https://statineffects.com/info/adverse_effects.htm
http://thecholesteroltruth.com
"My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge."
Hosea 4:6 (KJV)
Side effects reported by statin users:
http://statinstories.com
http://patient.co.uk/forums/discuss/browse/simvastatin-3168
http://forums.webmd.com/3/cholesterol-management-exchange/forum/223
http://stopped_our_statins.webs.com
Statins come in many varieties including atorvastatin (Lipitor, Torvast), fluvastatin (Lescol), mevastatin (Compactin), lovastatin (Mevacor, Altoprev, Altocor), pitavastatin (Livalo, Pitava), pravastatin (Pravachol, Selektine, Lipostat), rosuvastatin (Crestor) and simvastatin (Zocor, Lipex).
In 2004 the cholesterol guidelines were revised so more 'patients' could be treated with statins. However, 8 out of the 9-panel members had financial ties to statin drug makers...
http://naturalnews.com/035918_statins_drugs_research_lifetime.html
In 2012 the FDA ordered additional warning labels for statins, for increased risk of liver damage, memory loss, confusion, Type 2 diabetes, and muscle weakness.
Statin documentary 'Statin Nation 1 & 2':
http://statinnation.net
Healthy cholesterol without statins:
https://draxe.com/lower-cholesterol-naturally-fast
https://prevention.com/health/a20431093/how-to-lower-cholesterol-naturally-0
More information:
http://statins.mercola.com
http://cholesterol-and-health.com
http://healthy-heart-guide.com
https://statineffects.com/info
http://people.csail.mit.edu/seneff/why_statins_dont_really_work.html
http://westonaprice.org/cardiovascular-disease/dangers-of-statin-drugs
http://naturalnews.com/high_cholesterol.html
https://search.mercola.com/results.aspx?q=cholesterol#stq=cholesterol
http://stopagingnow.com/healthyheart103
http://spacedoc.com/rest_of_my_story.html
http://www.supernutritionacademy.com/heart-disease7/?tid=cholesterol
http://www.statinnation.net/blog/
http://www.naturalnews.com/035069_low_fat_diet_myths_weight_loss.html
http://statininjuryvictims.blogspot.nl/
http://australianstatinvictims.com
http://naturalnews.com/035147_cholesterol_drugs_warning_labels_memory_loss.html
http://naturalhealthmag.com/expert-advice/how-can-i-treat-high-cholesterol
http://naturalnews.com/025866_berries_cholesterol_Amazon.html
http://science.naturalnews.com
http://www.youtube.com/channel/HCpeNE7sJj7z0
http://www.youtube.com/channel/HCB4h7UbRb93I
http://askapatient.com/viewrating.asp?drug=19766&;name=ZOCOR
http://www.medicalnewstoday.com/releases/140127.php
http://www.newswise.com/articles/view/570748/
http://amazon.com/Statin-Drugs-Really-Lower-Cholesterol/dp/0615618170
Pregnant women should avoid statins.
http://chriskresser.com/statins-for-pregnant-women-and-kids
https://youtube.com/watch?v=FulwC5yvgvc
http://next-level-nutrition.com/?p=6075
http://naturalnews.com/032448_statin_drugs_scam.html
http://www.ravnskov.nu/cholesterol.htm#a
The hypothesis is that 'bad' LDL cholesterol clogs up arteries leading to heart attacks and strokes. However, medical research has shown that:
1. People with high cholesterol tend to live longer.
2. People with heart disease tend to have low levels of cholesterol.
3. Lowering cholesterol in a population does not reduce the rate of heart disease.
4. Statins increase(!) the risk of heart disease and strokes.
http://drbenkim.com/articles-cholesterol.html
http://drmalcolmkendrick.org/the-great-cholesterol-con
http://cholesterolconspiracy.blogspot.com
http://amazon.com/The-Great-Cholesterol-Myth-Disease/dp/1592335217
Statin drugs have become a huge global industry, generating more than $29 billion each year. In the US, one in four over the age of 45 is taking statins!
Statin medication acts by blocking an enzyme in the liver that produces cholesterol and Coenzyme Q10 or CoQ10. However, cholesterol and CoQ10 are essential for optimal body and brain function!
http://naturalnews.com/CoQ10.html
http://products.mercola.com/coq10-ubiquinol
Statins can cause serious side effects, including chronic fatigue, muscle pain, muscle weakness, memory loss, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, diabetes, kidney and liver damage, birth defects, heart failure, and cancer. Statin drugs cause cancer because they acidify the body, and tumors can only grow in an acidic body.
http://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2013/04/17/statin-side-effects.aspx
http://naturalnews.com/040916_cholesterol_statin_drugs_heart_disease.html
http://telegraph.co.uk/health/healthnews/7250115/Cholesterol-busting-wonder-drugs-taken-by-millions-increases-diabetes-risk.html
https://statineffects.com/info/adverse_effects.htm
http://thecholesteroltruth.com
"My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge."
Hosea 4:6 (KJV)
Side effects reported by statin users:
http://statinstories.com
http://patient.co.uk/forums/discuss/browse/simvastatin-3168
http://forums.webmd.com/3/cholesterol-management-exchange/forum/223
http://stopped_our_statins.webs.com
Statins come in many varieties including atorvastatin (Lipitor, Torvast), fluvastatin (Lescol), mevastatin (Compactin), lovastatin (Mevacor, Altoprev, Altocor), pitavastatin (Livalo, Pitava), pravastatin (Pravachol, Selektine, Lipostat), rosuvastatin (Crestor) and simvastatin (Zocor, Lipex).
In 2004 the cholesterol guidelines were revised so more 'patients' could be treated with statins. However, 8 out of the 9-panel members had financial ties to statin drug makers...
http://naturalnews.com/035918_statins_drugs_research_lifetime.html
In 2012 the FDA ordered additional warning labels for statins, for increased risk of liver damage, memory loss, confusion, Type 2 diabetes, and muscle weakness.
Statin documentary 'Statin Nation 1 & 2':
http://statinnation.net
Healthy cholesterol without statins:
https://draxe.com/lower-cholesterol-naturally-fast
https://prevention.com/health/a20431093/how-to-lower-cholesterol-naturally-0
More information:
http://statins.mercola.com
http://cholesterol-and-health.com
http://healthy-heart-guide.com
https://statineffects.com/info
http://people.csail.mit.edu/seneff/why_statins_dont_really_work.html
http://westonaprice.org/cardiovascular-disease/dangers-of-statin-drugs
http://naturalnews.com/high_cholesterol.html
https://search.mercola.com/results.aspx?q=cholesterol#stq=cholesterol
http://stopagingnow.com/healthyheart103
http://spacedoc.com/rest_of_my_story.html
http://www.supernutritionacademy.com/heart-disease7/?tid=cholesterol
http://www.statinnation.net/blog/
http://www.naturalnews.com/035069_low_fat_diet_myths_weight_loss.html
http://statininjuryvictims.blogspot.nl/
http://australianstatinvictims.com
http://naturalnews.com/035147_cholesterol_drugs_warning_labels_memory_loss.html
http://naturalhealthmag.com/expert-advice/how-can-i-treat-high-cholesterol
http://naturalnews.com/025866_berries_cholesterol_Amazon.html
http://science.naturalnews.com
http://www.youtube.com/channel/HCpeNE7sJj7z0
http://www.youtube.com/channel/HCB4h7UbRb93I
http://askapatient.com/viewrating.asp?drug=19766&;name=ZOCOR
http://www.medicalnewstoday.com/releases/140127.php
http://www.newswise.com/articles/view/570748/
http://amazon.com/Statin-Drugs-Really-Lower-Cholesterol/dp/0615618170
Pregnant women should avoid statins.
http://chriskresser.com/statins-for-pregnant-women-and-kids
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