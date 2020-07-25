Gunshot To Head, Parkinson's Disease, Deaths In Palm Beach Incorrectly Attributed To COVID-19

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We have to rely on real journalism, such as a new report via CBS12 West Palm, that made a shocking discovery about deaths being incorrectly attributed to the virus.
CBS12 said a 60-year old man who died from a gunshot blast to the head was labeled as a virus death. A 90-year old man who fell and died from a hip fracture was another. Even a 77-year old woman who died of Parkinson's disease was somehow labeled a virus-related death........Continued https://www.zerohedge.com/political/gunshot-head-parkinsons-disease-deaths-palm-beach-incorrectly-attributed-covid-19
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zhMMNUghNw4
CBS 12 News - WPEC YT Channel