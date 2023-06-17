Christian Gets Kicked Out of an "LGBT Church"

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

We don’t see why there’s such a struggle on this issue. You either believe the Bible, word for word, or you’re not a Christian. There’s zero room for ‘making Christianity relevant to modern society’. No, we shape modern society according to Christianity.

It seems like this so called "Unity Church" - https://www.unity.org/topic/lgbtqia-communities that advocates for sin (i.e. LGBTQIA) and promotes godlessness in favor of their own made up interpretation of the Bible doesn't get that.

Original Video Link: https://www.tiktok.com/@namisany/video/7222514475268574506?lang=en

FOLLW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️

Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC



Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC



DONATE (Locals): https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE!

