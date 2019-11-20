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Καθ' Οδόν || Και η Χωματερή Τρελάθηκε
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11 views • November 20, 2019
Η Ιερά Σύνοδος καθιερώνει την πρώτη Κυριακή μετά τα Χριστούγεννα σαν «Ημέρα του Αγέννητου Παιδιού» και η χωματερή απάντησε με πυρηνικά.
●ΑΦΗΣΤΕ ΜΕ ΝΑ ΖΗΣΩ στο Facebook●
https://www.facebook.com/%CE%91%CF%86%CE%AE%CF%83%CF%84%CE%B5-%CE%BC%CE%B5-%CE%BD%CE%B1-%CE%B6%CE%AE%CF%83%CF%89-180125915957273/
●To άρθρο του Huffington Post●
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●Μουσική τίτλων● Beyond the Rush Sans Solo-TeknoAXE's Royalty Free Music
#ηΑριστεραΕιναιΑρρωστια #ΚαθΟδον
●ΑΦΗΣΤΕ ΜΕ ΝΑ ΖΗΣΩ στο Facebook●
https://www.facebook.com/%CE%91%CF%86%CE%AE%CF%83%CF%84%CE%B5-%CE%BC%CE%B5-%CE%BD%CE%B1-%CE%B6%CE%AE%CF%83%CF%89-180125915957273/
●To άρθρο του Huffington Post●
https://bit.ly/2SIxIuV
●Simple Facebook● https://www.facebook.com/simpleman.gr/
●Μουσική τίτλων● Beyond the Rush Sans Solo-TeknoAXE's Royalty Free Music
#ηΑριστεραΕιναιΑρρωστια #ΚαθΟδον
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