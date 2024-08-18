BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
And We Know 8.18.2024 The Exposure of THE [D] party is marvelous, Fake NEWS can’t control it. Pray!
8 months ago

And We Know with LT


August 19, 2024


We are back… after a wonderful week on a ship with nearly 800 And We Know patriots.. I will show clips from that later on but wanted to get this out now.


Oh the weather outside is frightful… but watching the DNC will be delightful… no matter how low they go… Let it show.. let it show.. let it show.. what a week this will be.. Trump Rallies and DNC fights.. we will get into this..


Keywords
trumpnewspoliticsdncdeep statechristiandemsprayralliesltand we knowexposing evil
