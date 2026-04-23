We Built Our Dream House in Communist Poland… Then Crashed Cars & Drove a VW Across Europe

n the mid-1960s we finally moved into our new Scandinavian-style house in Warsaw’s upscale Mokotów district — complete with a basement kitchen, coal storage, garage with repair pit, and custom furniture ordered through the Minister of Forestry.

Life was getting better: we bought our first Polish Syrena car (and had two minor accidents), our son got his driving license, finished high school, and went to a French youth camp. Meanwhile I was invited to West Germany for six months at the University of Giessen, where I bought a used Volkswagen with help from my sister-in-law in Canada. My son joined me, and together we drove the car back to Poland via Zurich, Switzerland — even swapping Polish mountain ties with a professor!

This chapter is full of family moments, building a better life under communism, international scientific work, and the first signs that big changes were coming in Poland by 1967–68.

A warm, personal look at everyday life, small luxuries, and quiet tensions in 1960s Poland.

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