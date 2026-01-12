Nebraska Senator Machaela Cavanaugh Caught on Capitol Security Footage Removing Founders Museum Portraits

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Official Nebraska State Capitol security footage captures Democratic State Senator Machaela Cavanaugh removing framed portraits from the PragerU Founders Museum exhibit on January 7, 2026. The video, showing her actions in the hallways, includes musical accompaniment and has been shared publicly as evidence of the incident.
View the full article and supporting material at the Nebraska Journal Herald and Substack
#MachaelaCavanaugh #NebraskaCapitol #FoundersMuseum #PragerUExhibit #SenatorScandal