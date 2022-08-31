'Mass of the Ages' trilogy aims to show Francis who traditional Catholics really are

John-Henry sits down with 'Mass of the Ages' director Cameron O'Hearn to discuss what's coming in the third and final episode, as well as what motivated him to produce the series.

Watch 'Mass of the Ages' here: https://latinmass.com/watch

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