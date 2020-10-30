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Doctor who served 35 years in Shantallow Derry speaks out about systematic killing of old people
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101 views • October 30, 2020
#Nuremberg #CrimesAgainstHumanity #Plandemic #CovidHoax #GreatReset #Event201 #Agenda2030 #NoMasks
Doctor who served 35 years in Shantallow, Derry, speaks out about
systematic killing of old people. Doctors, nurses & administrators watching Netflix, doing knitting & catching up on paperwork during ‘pandemic’, fake death certificates, suicidal patients seeing a big rise.
Doctor who served 35 years in Shantallow, Derry, speaks out about
systematic killing of old people. Doctors, nurses & administrators watching Netflix, doing knitting & catching up on paperwork during ‘pandemic’, fake death certificates, suicidal patients seeing a big rise.
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