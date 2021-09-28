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Ross McKenzie on Strengthening Your Mental, Emotional and Spiritual State.
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22 views • September 28, 2021
Ross McKenzie is an empathic facilitator and masterful mentor/coach. A former top-tier athlete with firsthand experience overcoming powerful psychotropic pharmaceutical medicine, he has become a storied spiritual trailblazer on a lifelong pilgrimage of self-discovery.
He is a skilled Relational Somatic Therapist and Professional Life Coach and Mentor with an aptitude for guiding clients through the intimate process of consciously navigating the darkest nights of the soul.
Ross’ work is a distillation of 25 years of research, paying forward an evolving magnum opus of valuable and practical information to future generations.
Ross McKenzie: https://www.rossmckenzie.net/
Bipolarized Trailer: https://youtu.be/xwREPlyZPkw
For a link to Bipolarized Movie email Ross: [email protected]
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He is a skilled Relational Somatic Therapist and Professional Life Coach and Mentor with an aptitude for guiding clients through the intimate process of consciously navigating the darkest nights of the soul.
Ross’ work is a distillation of 25 years of research, paying forward an evolving magnum opus of valuable and practical information to future generations.
Ross McKenzie: https://www.rossmckenzie.net/
Bipolarized Trailer: https://youtu.be/xwREPlyZPkw
For a link to Bipolarized Movie email Ross: [email protected]
***********************
To Support VCC's Educational and Outreach Work, please join Vaccine Choice Canada today to Stay Informed!:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join//
NEW Vaccine Regret link with your loved ones/colleagues/health care providers - everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/
Federal Employees: Are you being coerced with vaccine mandates? https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/in-the-news/vaccine-mandate-coercion-federal-employees/
Check out VCC's NEW 'No Student Mandates' resource page: https://bit.ly/NoStudentMandates
Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
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