BIBLICAL WORMWOODS CLOSE-METEOR GOES THROUGH CAR IN FRANCE+DEBRI OVER AUSTRALIA+MEXICO / PREPARE / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Nov 25, 2023





IMMINENT DANGER SIGN OF HOW CLOSE BIBLICAL WORMWOOD-PLANET X IS GETTING TO EARTH AND THE SUN-BREAKING-MULTIPLE METEOR+ASTEROID DEBRIS NOW COMING IN EVEN HEAVIER!!!! METEOR GOES THROUGH CAR ROOF+SEAT IN FRANCE HITTING RED CAR ( WEIRDLY SAME OCCURED IN 1990S TO A "RED CAR")/ PLUS LARGE DEBRIS FLY OVER WEST AUSTRALIA AND MEXICO ( TONS MORE COMING IN I CANT POST BECAUSE THERES "TOO MANY"-SOON MILLIONS WILL FALL FROM BIBLICAL WORMWOOD-PLANET X!!! SKY GOES RED AGAIN IN CHINA DUE TO PLANET X+RED IRON OXIDE DUST FALLING FROM EARTHS TWIN SUN PLANET X/WATERS TURN RED IN HOMS SYRIA TO IRAN FROM RED IRON OXIDE DUST FALLING FROM EARTHS TWIN PLANET X-THE DESTROYER-THE FIERY RED DRAGON-WORMWOOD/ THE DEMONIC "GOAT-MAN" WITH ITS DEMONIC RAM-GOAT LIKE HORNS SEEN AGAIN-THIS TIME IN VIDEO OUT OF TURKEY-ALL THE DEMONIC REALM IS APPEARING AT ONCE-NOT GOOD FOR MANKIND-IS YESHUA ( JESUS) YOUR LORD? READ ALL BELOW...........................

Today is now 11/25/23, I show the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from, and or relating to the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence, whether signs In the heavens from the planet x system or signs on earth at times also...For this video all main notes will be in my comments section under the video where I'll pin main notes as always above all other notes in the comments section. So please see my pinned notes in my comments section to see what I'm showing and how to accept jesus as lord if you've not done so yet because time is short....





Credited videos BELOW-

Mary Greeley/ meteor hits car in France-

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_3HaYXj2Cso&t=0s

Naturedocumentaryvideos/ red iron oxide dust from planet x comes out of dirt into the ocean as it rains near syria/iran- https://youtube.com/shorts/zsOohsVRhg...





Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TIt5gg-3LD8