Why a Healthy Population Threatens Big Pharma, an interview with Inesa Ponomariovaite

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
What happens when a natural product helps people feel better and support their wellness naturally? The interview explores why some believe full-spectrum hemp represents a challenge to industries built around long-term treatment and pharmaceutical dependence.
#HealthFreedom #NaturalMedicine #CBD #Hemp #Wellness #HolisticHealth #BigPharma #InessasHemp
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
3:46End Screen