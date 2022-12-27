Who are the 144,000? - 12/27/2022

Today Pastor Stan answers three very important questions. Who are the 144,000? How do we know the Marriage Supper of the Lamb happens on Pentecost? And exactly what happens during the last 7 Months? You don’t want to miss out on this important information.



00:00 - Who are the 144,000?

07:34 - Firstfruits of the Final Harvest

10:33 - Marriage Supper happens on Pentecost

20:01 - The Last 7 Months

27:30 - The Watchmen’s Package





