SGT Report ft. Sheriff Richard Mack: Absolute Treachery (Pedophilia + ChildTraffiking) [27.08.2021]

Note: And where the Fuck are the Danish Police Fredom Fighters...?Ohh yeah, They support another public 'freedom fighter' who support pedophilia and the sick sexual derailed LGBTQIA + Agenda, something he for years has written and shared on his own website and various social media ...When I made this video:Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]I discovered that one of the 'freedom fighters' as I have known for years through my own cases and even has made interviews with, supported Pedophilia and LGBTQIA+ Agenda.So I cut it into the video and shortly for after Mads Palvig JFK21.dk hold a Demo in Fælledparken.I have also known Mads Palvig for years and made interviews with him about this influenza plandemic period.Mads Palvig has also fought public for years against pedophilia. Here, this person on open microphone was proclaimed as great genuine freedom fighter by Flemming Blicher. I went to Mads Palvig and asked him if he knew that this person supported Pedophilia and LGBTQIA+ Agenda. Looking Very surprised /WHAT?) he answered: No.The same evening I sent an email to Mads Palvig with documentation that the person himself writes on his website, just for information.A few weeks after 31.07.2021 Flemming Blicher and his partner policeman Jovan Tasevski hold a Demo at Amalienborg.I wrote an email to Flemming Blicher, like to Mads Palvig, with the information about this person, If He Wanna Give Such a person Speak time. He ignores my mail, and shortly after this 'person' call me, I ignore it, that mean that Flemming Blicher forwarded my mail for this person.I go to the Demo, recorded all the speakers and Flemming Blicher and his partner policeman Jovan Tasevski holds their hand over him and gives him speak-time to the public.On open microphone I was confronting from this pedophile LGBTQIA+ supporting 'freedom fighter' if I had some questions to him. The idiot didn't know that I was prepared and had printed a 20-25 question out in my bag.Flemming Blicher came and stood close to me... and before I could react and give the idiot my questions, his partner policeman Jovan Tasevski took the microphone and stopped it.I have it all on video.One of my video's from the day where 'freedom fighter' Flemming Blicher shared it without my approval, he wrote which is direct lie:"The video recorded by Kim Osbøl to STOP CORONA APARTHEID demonstration in front of Amalienborg 31.07 2,021th"I send only this one video to Jeanette Strauss and said she could share it.I also known Jeanette Strauss personally for many years in connection with mine and her cases.Jeanette Strass - Gaven fra modstandsbevægelsen til Københavns Borgerrepræsentation735 views Aug 1, 2021Safe Electrowaves (Flemming Blicher) 2.56K subscribersThen I said and wrote to Jeanette Strauss if she was aware of this' person's' attitudes and stance for pedophilia and LGBTQIA+, as he himself writes in public, she wrote that I was an idiot and did not conceive what is going on. Goodbye to her - again.Jovan Tasevski 531 subscribersJovan Tasevski - Politi For Frihed - Facebook'I cannot teach anybody anything. I can only try to make them think' - Socrates'The Truth is learned, Never told' - Out of Shadows 2020Follow The Fucking Money - #Satanism #Pedophilia #ChildTraffiking #Grooming #LGBTQIA+ #Antifa #BLM #PizzaGate #FBIpedophileSymbols #WikiLeaksEmailArchive #EpsteinIsland #Adrenochrome #JohnPodesta #ArtGallery #SpiritCooking #HillaryClinton #BillClinton #PlannedParenthood #BarakObama #AnthonyWeiner #HunterBidenLaptop #Frazzledrip #SnuffFilm #Adrenochrome #Canibalism and mu