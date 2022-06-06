NOW PLEASE DONT ANYONE LAUGH - OH GRANDMA!

DR NAGASE FINDS A METALLIC SELF CONSTRUCTING BOT IN THE MRNA COVID19 SHOT/BIO-WEAPON - GIVES YOU AIDS - WANT A JAB ???https://www.bitchute.com/video/K0g0qRG8VFJR/

THANKS TO POTUS TRUMP -THE FARTHER OF THE "VACCINES" ??? - VAXX DAMAGE IS COMING IN "WARP SPEED" -

https://www.brighteon.com/4f82fe9a-da53-4b58-af6e-228aaa542016

