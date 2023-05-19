Quo Vadis





May 18, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria for May 17, 2023.





Here are the words of Our Lady:





Beloved children of My Heart:





AS QUEEN AND MOTHER I INTERCEDE FOR ALL MY CHILDREN SO THEY DO NOT GET LOST.





I continually bless you to stay away from evil, and closer to My Divine Son.





Each human creature is responsible for their works and actions.





I call you to act responsibly and with love towards your brothers and sisters, continually cultivating the spirit of service.





I call you to pray:





Requesting the Most Holy Trinity for the conversion of the greatest number of souls.





For the offenses of this generation that allows great sins, that lead them to live in the tower of Babel inside Sodom and Gomorrah.





THEY HAVE ACTED AGAINST CHILDREN, THEY HAVE STAINED THE MINDS AND HEARTS OF CHILDREN...





How much My Divine Son hurts for this!





How much pain in his Divine Heart!





Pray children, pray and repent for every work or act contrary to the Will of God.





Pray children, pray, nature acts in an uncontrolled way.





The sun alters it, as it alters the human creature.





Pray children, pray, prepare yourselves, the Earth shakes strongly.





Pray children, pray for Japan, Mexico and the United States; they will experience a strong earthquake.





Pray children, pray for Switzerland.





BELOVED CHILDREN, THE MOMENT IS RUNNING OUT.





The suffering of humanity grows stronger.





My children stand up to so much weight imposed by those who lead them.





As Queen and Mother, I lead you to the right path and I offer you My Hand so that you do not go astray.





My Divine Son helps you.





Do not move away from Him.





My beloved Saint Michael the Archangel protects you.





COME AND PRAY BEFORE THE BLESSED SACRAMENT OF THE ALTAR.





I bless you in a special way.





In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Mother Mary.





Luz de María de Bonilla is a Catholic mystic, stigmatist, wife, mother, Third Order Augustinian, and prophet from Costa Rica, currently residing in Argentina.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dikbj24Gn5U



