Support Your Freedom to Speak:
⚡️Plot twist - Syrski's own Son is a Staunch Russian Patriot and General Syrski's parents Live in Russia - Son Calling him "SCUM"
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 19 hours ago

❗️The Australian son of General Syrskiy the newly appointed head of Ukraine's military has publicly denounced his own father calling him "scum". 🇺🇦 🇦🇺 

⚡️Plot twist: Syrski's own son is a staunch Russian Patriot and General Syrski's parents live in Russia!

