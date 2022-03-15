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Bases 108 Part 1 Kate Thorvaldsen Contactee - Experiencer Her Contact
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18 views • March 15, 2022
Norwegian ET Experiencer Kate Thorvaldsen gives her account of her Grey 'alien' multiple experiences. Recorded during the CV lockdown in early 2020.
Kate is also an artist, with interests in the sciences, and has many things to offer the concept and experience of the so called "Alien Abduction" phenomenon.
She at a minimum is well clear of the normal accepted stereotype of an "Abductee.
This is part of the reloading of the Bases project. Bases from 100, will join Brighteon in future.
All Basses up to number 99, will be on 'Bases Restricted' (on YouTube) and Rumble, and some on Bitchute.
Kate is a refreshing entirely positive aspect of the "UFO" subject.
Kate is also an artist, with interests in the sciences, and has many things to offer the concept and experience of the so called "Alien Abduction" phenomenon.
She at a minimum is well clear of the normal accepted stereotype of an "Abductee.
This is part of the reloading of the Bases project. Bases from 100, will join Brighteon in future.
All Basses up to number 99, will be on 'Bases Restricted' (on YouTube) and Rumble, and some on Bitchute.
Kate is a refreshing entirely positive aspect of the "UFO" subject.
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