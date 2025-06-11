The Firestorm: Preparing for the Globalists' Last Stand

Josh Reid unveils the escalating crisis he calls "The Firestorm"—a coordinated wave of social, political, and economic destabilization designed to topple the Trump administration and plunge America into chaos. From riots erupting in major cities to the threat of coordinated terrorist attacks by infiltrated foreign operatives, Reid breaks down the alarming signs pointing to a potential coup attempt. He reveals insider intelligence on military preparations, Trump’s counter-strategies, and the globalist agenda behind the turmoil. With tensions peaking around Trump’s birthday (June 14th), Reid warns of a possible assassination attempt and outlines how patriots can stay safe. Will this be the globalists’ final gambit—or the dawn of a Golden Age? Stay informed and vigilant.





Key Topics Covered:





Riots and "Summer of Love 2.0" as dry runs for chaos





Military deployments and Trump’s preemptive measures





Terrorist sleeper cells and border security failures





Iran, China, and the looming threat of World War III





Predictive AI, anti-gravity drones, and the hidden war for technological supremacy





How to survive the coming storm and embrace the Golden Age

