Trump ends week with WINNING STREAK

Jan 9, 2026 - UPDATE on MN ICE shooting (Video proves she ran into the agent on purpose), plus Trump's wins with new food pyramid, vaccine revisions, efforts to make home ownership easier, and putting AMERICA FIRST on the world stage. Thanks for watching and praying!
