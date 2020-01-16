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Chemtrails Explained In Under 2 minutes
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18 views • January 16, 2020
What exactly is the “chemtrails” conspiracy? You’ve probably noticed these white streaks in the sky. They’re clouds of water vapor that form when the warm exhaust of a plane’s engine encounters cold temperatures in the upper atmosphere. But some people think there’s a lot more to the story. Conspiracy theorists call these chemtrails, and believe the government is spraying chemicals into the atmosphere in order to control the weather and population - a practice they call “geoengineering.”
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