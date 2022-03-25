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⚠️💉 France - Life insurance counts death by vaccination as suicide
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154 views • March 25, 2022
⚠️💉 France - Life insurance counts death by vaccination as suicide ❗️
After the reports from the USA, now also in France.
The judge states that the side effects are public knowledge and that participation in this experiment is voluntary.
There will be no or very few insurance companies that will pay for these claims!
After the reports from the USA, now also in France.
The judge states that the side effects are public knowledge and that participation in this experiment is voluntary.
There will be no or very few insurance companies that will pay for these claims!
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