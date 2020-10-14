The Child Abuse Cover Up - A Police Whistleblower Speaks out (must watch) Police Employees and Public Servants sacked, or charged or convicted of an offence 2009 to 2021 - V40 link below

UK Column - with john wedger (sound only )I am a retired Police Detective with over 25 years service in the investigation into child abuse. I was threatened and bullied out of my job for exposing the high-level cover-up of child prostitution. For the past eight years, I have been working with anti-child abuse campaigner Bill Maloney in raising awareness of the true extent of the scale of this heinous crime. I, now with other whistleblowing cops as well as victims and survivors of abuse, am campaigning for a change in the Law to give brave whistleblowers the protection they truly deserve. In the words of Edmund Burke: "All that is necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing."(like and subscribe for more videos)-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Police Employees and Public Servants sacked, or charged or convicted of an offence 2009 to 2021 - V40