© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mariupol residents leave the city through Russian military checkpoints
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • March 24, 2022
RT.
Civilians are continuing to evacuate the Ukrainian coastal city of Mariupol, passing through Russian-led checkpoints in the Donetsk region. Footage filmed on Friday shows military personnel inspecting people and vehicles leaving the city, as hostilities continue in the area.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vy4ozv-mariupol-residents-leave-the-city-through-russian-military-checkpoints.html
Civilians are continuing to evacuate the Ukrainian coastal city of Mariupol, passing through Russian-led checkpoints in the Donetsk region. Footage filmed on Friday shows military personnel inspecting people and vehicles leaving the city, as hostilities continue in the area.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vy4ozv-mariupol-residents-leave-the-city-through-russian-military-checkpoints.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.