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Articles of Impeachment Against Biden Unveiled; Top Adviser Reveals Trump’s Future Plans | NTD
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1750 views • January 23, 2021
00:00 GOP Rep. Calls for Impeaching Joe Biden
Newly-elected Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) introduced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden. They come just one day after his inauguration.
00:45 Trump Impeachment Trial Lawyer Revealed
Lawyer Butch Bowers is named as lead attorney in former President Trump’s Senate impeachment trial. The senate alleges Trump incited insurrection.
01:34 Top Adviser Reveals Trump’s Future Plans
Two days after leaving the White House, former President Trump can now rest up in Florida. But what are his plans for the future? One of his top advisers revealed some potential plans.
02:52 A Closer Look At Biden Immigration EOS
Reversing Trump's Immigration policy appears to be a top priority for President Biden. Immigration reform was among a slew of executive orders Biden signed just hours after taking the oath of office.
06:06 GOP Lawmakers Call for Tough Stance on CCP
Top Republican lawmakers are calling on the Biden administration to take forceful measures against the Chinese regime. It's in response to retaliatory sanctions Beijing placed on US officials.
Newly-elected Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) introduced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden. They come just one day after his inauguration.
00:45 Trump Impeachment Trial Lawyer Revealed
Lawyer Butch Bowers is named as lead attorney in former President Trump’s Senate impeachment trial. The senate alleges Trump incited insurrection.
01:34 Top Adviser Reveals Trump’s Future Plans
Two days after leaving the White House, former President Trump can now rest up in Florida. But what are his plans for the future? One of his top advisers revealed some potential plans.
02:52 A Closer Look At Biden Immigration EOS
Reversing Trump's Immigration policy appears to be a top priority for President Biden. Immigration reform was among a slew of executive orders Biden signed just hours after taking the oath of office.
06:06 GOP Lawmakers Call for Tough Stance on CCP
Top Republican lawmakers are calling on the Biden administration to take forceful measures against the Chinese regime. It's in response to retaliatory sanctions Beijing placed on US officials.
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