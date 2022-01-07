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Agree With Your Adversary
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10 views • January 07, 2022
Luke 12:58-59 As you are going with your adversary to the magistrate, try hard to be reconciled on the way, or your adversary may drag you off to the judge, and the judge turn you over to the officer, and the officer throw you into prison. I tell you, you will not get out until you have paid the last penny.”
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To see more videos check out A Voice in the Desert on Youtube:
Channel: https://bit.ly/AVoiceInTheDesert-YouTube
Teachings of Jesus playlist: https://bit.ly/TeachingsofJesusplaylist
To get in touch please write to [email protected]
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