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TOO MUCH WIND! 10 Wind Turbine Fails (MIRRORED)
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1127 views • December 25, 2019
TOO MUCH WIND! 10 Wind Turbine Fails (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel DailyTop10s at:-
https://youtu.be/nemy4TD4I3A
From time to time, wind turbines can fail. Faulty equipment or extreme weather is often the cause of these failures. Today we're taking a look at wind turbine failure events.
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If you have a top ten topic you'd like us to do make a video on, let us know in the comments! We usually focus on top tens that bring educational / informational value to the viewer.
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Mirrored from YouTube channel DailyTop10s at:-
https://youtu.be/nemy4TD4I3A
From time to time, wind turbines can fail. Faulty equipment or extreme weather is often the cause of these failures. Today we're taking a look at wind turbine failure events.
DailyTop10s brings you fun and informative top ten lists in a variety of different topics. Join us and sub for regular posts.
If you have a top ten topic you'd like us to do make a video on, let us know in the comments! We usually focus on top tens that bring educational / informational value to the viewer.
Thanks for watching DailyTop10s!
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