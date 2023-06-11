Rep. Anna Paulina Luna calls for the impeachment of Joe Biden for accepting a $10 million bribe from Ukraine and says the FBI can't be trusted to do their job. Rep Nancy Mace accuses Joe Biden of weaponizing the DOJ to impose a death sentence on Donald Trump for documents:





"Every time the Oversight Committee finds evidence of corruption, bribery, and money laundering on the Biden family, they indict Donald Trump. And whether you agree with Donald Trump politically or not, most of America sees this for what it is. Weaponizing the executive branch to take out your political enemies.





Joe Biden wants to give Donald Trump a death sentence for documents. He's facing hundreds of years for mishandling documents, and they want him to die in jail. And yet Hillary Clinton is standing free today. She's bragging about the two-tier system of justice and raising money off of it, you know, but her emails.





Joe Biden has classified documents. He mishandled them. Vice President Mike Pence mishandled classified documents as well. So all these people are held to a different standard except for Donald Trump. And I think people see it for what it is."





https://twitter.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1667952543589355520?s=20