Situation Update, June 17, 2022 - NASA warns magnetic "RIFTS" cause deadly solar radiation EXTINCTION events on Earth

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The mysterious cattle deaths that took place over the weekend in Kansas — now rumored to exceed 10,000 head of cattle — have defied traditional explanations. The official story is that high heat killed the cattle, but I have now personally talked with two owners of cattle in Texas who have both confirmed to me that the official story is nonsense. Cows don’t die all at once from heat, they confirmed to me. When high heat kills cows, they die off slowly, spread out across many days, not all at once.
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-06-17-cattle-deaths-explained-nasa-warns-of-deadly-magnetic-rifts-solar-radiation-earth.html
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