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Happy 4th Of July to the World's Beacon of Light + Hope AMERICA
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10 views • July 05, 2021
There are so many reasons to celebrate July 4 and America, our independence, and the life liberty and pursuit of happiness enshrined in the declaration of independence by the great Thomas Jefferson, and our ability to pursue it as Americans, especially compared to the rest of the world. No where on earth has liberty found a home, and then propagated outwards.
America is the shining beacon on the hill, to billions of people around the globe.
#America #July4 #liberty
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America is the shining beacon on the hill, to billions of people around the globe.
#America #July4 #liberty
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Osysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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