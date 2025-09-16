The Lost Book of Enki Tablet XIV

From Zecharia Sitchin's "The Lost Book of Enki"





Here's a synopsis from the fourteenth tablet





Babili, Marduk’s chosen center, survives the calamity

Enki sees it as an omen of Marduk’s inevitable supremacy

Enlil ponders the past, Fate, and Destiny

Accepts Marduk’s supremacy, retreats to faraway lands

The brothers bid a sentimental good-bye

Enki sees the Past as a guide foretelling the Future

He decides to commit all as a record for posterity.

Colophon by the scribe Endubsar





This is the last tablet guys, the fourteenth. It's a short chapter. It's mostly dialogue with Enki and Enlil talking about what had happened before the calamity which Galzu, the white haired emissary, warned Enlil about. That's why I used Hitsugaya from Bleach. As technologically advanced as the Anunnaki are, they don't seem to have much morals or ethics. The closest to this was when Enki and Ninmah decide to back up the DNA before the deluge hit. If you lack right-brain intelligence(which is something I talk about in my Knowing documentary that you can watch) you aren't smart, you're dumb. This was a fun, but also challenging project for me to complete. Sometimes it'll be a nice day outside, California sun and clouds. "Welp, time to make tablets!" it's a sacrifice of my time and energy to educate people about probably the most important story of human origins in our civilization that we have record of. Our world is being run by these Anunnaki beings. They live for THOUSANDS of years. This is why gold is so important to them. They can use gold to somehow extend their lifespan. My projects don't end here. Galzu said that if they return to Nibiru they will die. Now sit back and enjoy possibly the last conversation Enlil and Enki have :)